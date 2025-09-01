Danaher Corporation $DHR Shares Sold by Hhlr Advisors LTD.

Hhlr Advisors LTD. decreased its holdings in shares of Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 38.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,026 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 5,053 shares during the period. Hhlr Advisors LTD.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $1,645,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Danaher in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Danaher by 396.0% during the 1st quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 124 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Ocean LLC increased its holdings in shares of Danaher by 116.9% in the first quarter. Sierra Ocean LLC now owns 141 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Danaher in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Dunhill Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Danaher by 68.4% in the first quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 165 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

DHR opened at $206.09 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.57 billion, a PE ratio of 43.85, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Danaher Corporation has a twelve month low of $171.00 and a twelve month high of $279.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $201.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $199.46.

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $5.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.83 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 14.21%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.72 EPS. Danaher has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.700-7.800 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Danaher Corporation will post 7.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Teri List sold 2,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.06, for a total value of $586,324.68. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 20,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,379,706.06. This represents a 11.81% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on DHR. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Danaher from $230.00 to $226.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Danaher from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Danaher from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Danaher in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $247.61.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

