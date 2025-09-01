Quarry LP Buys Shares of 2,770 Oracle Corporation $ORCL

Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 2,770 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $387,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 284.9% in the 1st quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 204 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Sunbeam Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Stock Performance

Oracle stock opened at $225.97 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $237.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $185.01. Oracle Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $118.86 and a fifty-two week high of $260.87. The company has a market cap of $634.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Oracle Announces Dividend

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.06. Oracle had a net margin of 21.68% and a return on equity of 87.34%. The firm had revenue of $15.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Oracle Corporation will post 5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 10th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 10th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. Oracle’s payout ratio is presently 46.08%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on ORCL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 target price (up from $200.00) on shares of Oracle in a report on Thursday, June 12th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Oracle from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Raymond James Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Oracle from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Oracle from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have given a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $227.04.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Clayton M. Magouyrk sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.10, for a total transaction of $3,211,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 60,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,000,580.20. The trade was a 19.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.42, for a total transaction of $76,168,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 1,097,576 shares in the company, valued at $209,000,421.92. The trade was a 26.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 444,183 shares of company stock valued at $86,521,198 in the last three months. 42.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

