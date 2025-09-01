Stryker Corporation $SYK Shares Sold by Cigna Investments Inc. New

Cigna Investments Inc. New trimmed its stake in shares of Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,601 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 74 shares during the quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Stryker were worth $1,341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Stryker by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,059,964 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $12,306,572,000 after buying an additional 361,136 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Stryker by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,131,218 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $4,515,847,000 after buying an additional 1,021,496 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Stryker by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,252,895 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $838,640,000 after buying an additional 261,058 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Stryker by 43,226.8% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,074,922 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $772,390,000 after buying an additional 2,070,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Stryker by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,015,374 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $750,223,000 after buying an additional 30,329 shares during the last quarter. 77.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stryker Stock Performance

Shares of SYK stock opened at $391.48 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.67 billion, a PE ratio of 51.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.93. Stryker Corporation has a 52-week low of $329.16 and a 52-week high of $406.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $389.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $379.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The medical technology company reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.07 by $0.06. Stryker had a return on equity of 23.94% and a net margin of 12.25%.The firm had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Stryker has set its FY 2025 guidance at 13.400-13.600 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Stryker Corporation will post 13.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.84 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. Stryker’s payout ratio is presently 44.50%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Viju Menon sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.61, for a total value of $195,305.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 12,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,886,921.71. This represents a 3.84% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.45, for a total value of $75,290,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 3,222,108 shares in the company, valued at $1,212,962,556.60. This trade represents a 5.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Stryker in a report on Monday, May 5th. Wall Street Zen raised Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Stryker from $390.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $450.00 target price on Stryker in a report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Truist Financial set a $415.00 target price on Stryker and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Stryker currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $430.10.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

