Saudi Central Bank Takes Position in MercadoLibre, Inc. $MELI

Saudi Central Bank purchased a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 18 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MELI. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 170.9% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 274,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,411,000 after acquiring an additional 173,449 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 22.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 570,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,113,881,000 after acquiring an additional 104,554 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 23.5% during the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 461,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $901,058,000 after acquiring an additional 87,912 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre during the first quarter valued at approximately $143,367,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 18.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 450,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,757,000 after acquiring an additional 70,834 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

MercadoLibre Price Performance

NASDAQ MELI opened at $2,472.91 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,413.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2,291.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,646.00 and a 12-month high of $2,645.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.49.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $10.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $12.01 by ($1.70). MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 43.06% and a net margin of 8.52%.The firm had revenue of $6.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $10.48 earnings per share. MercadoLibre’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 43.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MELI shares. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $2,800.00 price objective on shares of MercadoLibre in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,640.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Wedbush set a $2,700.00 price objective on shares of MercadoLibre and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of MercadoLibre in a report on Friday, August 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $3,000.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $2,875.00 price objective on shares of MercadoLibre in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, MercadoLibre currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,817.22.

MercadoLibre Company Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

