Twin Tree Management LP Lowers Holdings in CBRE Group, Inc. $CBRE

Twin Tree Management LP decreased its stake in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) by 83.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 57,471 shares during the quarter. Twin Tree Management LP’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $1,456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CBRE. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 322.9% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 14,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,903,000 after buying an additional 11,065 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CBRE Group in the fourth quarter worth about $213,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 534,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,134,000 after buying an additional 20,987 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,390,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $182,622,000 after buying an additional 91,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 104,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,780,000 after buying an additional 13,484 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.41% of the company’s stock.

Get CBRE Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at CBRE Group

In other CBRE Group news, CEO Vikramaditya Kohli sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.90, for a total transaction of $154,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 111,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,267,167.70. This represents a 0.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Emma E. Giamartino sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.60, for a total value of $315,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 103,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,291,269.60. The trade was a 1.90% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,926 shares of company stock valued at $1,338,073 over the last quarter. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CBRE Group Price Performance

Shares of CBRE Group stock opened at $161.98 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $149.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $135.58. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $108.45 and a 12 month high of $165.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.37 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.14. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 18.89% and a net margin of 2.86%.The business had revenue of $9.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.50 billion. CBRE Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.100-6.200 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CBRE. Wall Street Zen raised CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. UBS Group upped their price target on CBRE Group from $130.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on CBRE Group from $131.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Raymond James Financial upped their price target on CBRE Group from $163.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on CBRE Group from $143.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.22.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CBRE

CBRE Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The Advisory Services segment offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices, and industrial and retail space; clients fully integrated property sales services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; clients commercial mortgage and structured financing services; originates and sells commercial mortgage loans; property management services, such as marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services on a contractual basis for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CBRE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBRE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.