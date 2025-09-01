Calton & Associates Inc. Purchases New Position in iShares MBS ETF $MBB

Calton & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $344,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MBB. Tompkins Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 51.7% during the 1st quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Curat Global LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. IMG Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in iShares MBS ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MBS ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. 91.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MBB opened at $94.35 on Monday. iShares MBS ETF has a fifty-two week low of $90.28 and a fifty-two week high of $96.76. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $93.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.00.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 1st were issued a dividend of $0.3319 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 1st.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

