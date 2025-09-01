Coupang, Inc. $CPNG is Metavasi Capital LP’s 5th Largest Position

Metavasi Capital LP increased its position in shares of Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG – Free Report) by 10.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 533,912 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the quarter. Coupang makes up about 7.4% of Metavasi Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Metavasi Capital LP’s holdings in Coupang were worth $11,709,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CPNG. Dodge & Cox grew its holdings in shares of Coupang by 101.6% in the first quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 40,784,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $894,413,000 after acquiring an additional 20,555,600 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new position in Coupang in the first quarter worth $168,127,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Coupang by 436.6% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,686,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,497,000 after purchasing an additional 7,067,830 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coupang during the 1st quarter worth $75,775,000. Finally, Durable Capital Partners LP raised its stake in shares of Coupang by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 28,636,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,426,000 after purchasing an additional 3,420,133 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on CPNG. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Coupang from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Coupang from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Coupang from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Coupang from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Nomura raised Coupang from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.13.

Insider Activity at Coupang

In related news, VP Pranam Kolari sold 11,653 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.14, for a total transaction of $339,568.42. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 158,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,623,818.64. The trade was a 6.84% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gaurav Anand sold 75,350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.79, for a total value of $2,093,976.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 2,016,940 shares in the company, valued at $56,050,762.60. This trade represents a 3.60% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 10,087,003 shares of company stock worth $284,933,545. 12.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Coupang Stock Performance

Shares of CPNG stock opened at $28.59 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.49 and its 200 day moving average is $26.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 142.94 and a beta of 1.15. Coupang, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.02 and a 12 month high of $31.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $8.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.34 billion. Coupang had a net margin of 1.13% and a return on equity of 7.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Coupang, Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Coupang Company Profile

Coupang, Inc, together with its subsidiaries owns and operates retail business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. The company operates through Product Commerce and Developing Offerings segments. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and décor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

