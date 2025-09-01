Vital Farms, Inc. $VITL Shares Acquired by PDT Partners LLC

PDT Partners LLC boosted its stake in Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL – Free Report) by 152.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 167,232 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 101,011 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC owned approximately 0.38% of Vital Farms worth $5,096,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Vital Farms by 17.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,863,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,262,000 after buying an additional 432,848 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Vital Farms by 1,453.0% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,243,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,888,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163,399 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vital Farms by 3.2% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,209,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,855,000 after purchasing an additional 37,614 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Vital Farms by 13.2% during the first quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 978,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,806,000 after purchasing an additional 113,874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Vital Farms by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 901,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,978,000 after purchasing an additional 59,397 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Vital Farms alerts:

Vital Farms Stock Performance

Shares of VITL stock opened at $51.09 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.48. Vital Farms, Inc. has a one year low of $27.91 and a one year high of $53.13. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.62 and a beta of 0.93.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Vital Farms ( NASDAQ:VITL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.09. Vital Farms had a return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 7.84%.The firm had revenue of $184.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. Vital Farms’s quarterly revenue was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. Vital Farms has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Vital Farms, Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Joanne Bal sold 4,796 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.95, for a total transaction of $244,356.20. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 43,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,207,765.40. This represents a 9.97% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thilo Wrede sold 1,200 shares of Vital Farms stock in a transaction on Friday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.97, for a total transaction of $46,764.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 56,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,189,607.39. This represents a 2.09% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 103,901 shares of company stock worth $4,141,052. Corporate insiders own 21.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on VITL. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Vital Farms from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Lake Street Capital set a $60.00 target price on Vital Farms and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Vital Farms from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Mizuho increased their price target on Vital Farms from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Vital Farms from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Vital Farms presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.20.

View Our Latest Stock Report on VITL

About Vital Farms

(Free Report)

Vital Farms, Inc, a food company, provides pasture-raised products in the United States. It offers shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, and liquid whole eggs. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VITL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vital Farms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vital Farms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.