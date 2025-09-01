PDT Partners LLC Buys 16,400 Shares of Viking Holdings Ltd. $VIK

PDT Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Viking Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:VIK – Free Report) by 16.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 114,239 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,400 shares during the quarter. PDT Partners LLC’s holdings in Viking were worth $4,541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VIK. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new position in Viking during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Viking by 37.2% during the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Viking during the fourth quarter worth about $110,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Viking by 100.0% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Viking by 2,135.2% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 3,822 shares in the last quarter. 98.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Loop Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Viking in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Barclays lifted their price target on Viking from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Viking from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Viking from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Viking from $57.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.60.

NYSE:VIK opened at $63.60 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 2.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.33, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Viking Holdings Ltd. has a 1 year low of $30.75 and a 1 year high of $64.11.

Viking (NYSE:VIK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 19th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.01). Viking had a negative return on equity of 374.71% and a net margin of 13.99%.The business had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. Viking’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Viking Holdings Ltd. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Viking Holdings Ltd engages in the passenger shipping and other forms of passenger transport in North America, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through River and Ocean segments. The company also operates as a tour entrepreneur for passengers and related activities in tourism. As of December 31, 2023, it operated a fleet of 92 ships, including 81 river vessels comprising 58 Longships, 10 smaller classes based on the Longship design, 11 other river vessels, and 1 river vessel charter and the Viking Mississippi; 9 ocean ships; and 2 expedition ships.

