HBK Investments L P Has $12.35 Million Stock Holdings in Dutch Bros Inc. $BROS

HBK Investments L P lessened its position in Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS – Free Report) by 33.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 200,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100,000 shares during the period. HBK Investments L P owned about 0.13% of Dutch Bros worth $12,348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BROS. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in Dutch Bros by 1,572.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,144,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,661,000 after buying an additional 1,076,045 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Dutch Bros by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,420,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,163,000 after buying an additional 788,100 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Dutch Bros by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 5,118,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,095,000 after purchasing an additional 627,875 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in Dutch Bros by 120.6% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,082,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,828,000 after acquiring an additional 591,657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in shares of Dutch Bros by 751.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 625,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,589,000 after purchasing an additional 551,587 shares during the last quarter. 85.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dutch Bros Trading Down 3.1%

NYSE:BROS opened at $71.97 on Monday. Dutch Bros Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.30 and a 1 year high of $86.88. The company has a market cap of $11.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 153.13, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 2.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $64.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.93.

Dutch Bros ( NYSE:BROS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $415.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $403.24 million. Dutch Bros had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 8.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Dutch Bros Inc. will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Travis Boersma sold 1,250,371 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.17, for a total transaction of $81,486,678.07. Following the transaction, the chairman directly owned 1,279,144 shares in the company, valued at $83,361,814.48. This trade represents a 49.43% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Dm Individual Aggregator, Llc sold 482,750 shares of Dutch Bros stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.17, for a total value of $31,460,817.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 1,279,144 shares in the company, valued at $83,361,814.48. This trade represents a 27.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,161,101 shares of company stock worth $207,633,882. Company insiders own 42.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BROS. CICC Research assumed coverage on Dutch Bros in a research note on Monday, June 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on Dutch Bros from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Dutch Bros from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Dutch Bros from $70.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Dutch Bros from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dutch Bros presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.06.

Dutch Bros Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates and franchises drive-thru shops in the United States. The company operates through Company-Operated Shops and Franchising and Other segments. It serves through company-operated shops and online channels under Dutch Bros; Dutch Bros Coffee; Dutch Bros Rebel; Dutch Bros; and Blue Rebel brands.

