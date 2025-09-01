HBK Investments L P Acquires New Shares in Western Digital Corporation $WDC

HBK Investments L P bought a new stake in shares of Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 185,946 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $7,518,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Western Digital by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,938,495 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,736,003,000 after purchasing an additional 478,728 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its holdings in Western Digital by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 4,592,516 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $273,852,000 after buying an additional 881,088 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Western Digital by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,449,811 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $139,476,000 after buying an additional 52,140 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Western Digital by 107.1% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,369,331 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $136,222,000 after acquiring an additional 1,742,481 shares during the period. Finally, Sachem Head Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Western Digital by 46.2% during the 4th quarter. Sachem Head Capital Management LP now owns 2,967,900 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $176,976,000 after acquiring an additional 937,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.51% of the company’s stock.

Western Digital Price Performance

Shares of Western Digital stock opened at $80.34 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $28.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $70.86 and its 200 day moving average is $55.28. Western Digital Corporation has a one year low of $28.83 and a one year high of $82.32.

Western Digital Announces Dividend

Western Digital ( NASDAQ:WDC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The data storage provider reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.18. Western Digital had a return on equity of 24.93% and a net margin of 14.13%.The business had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. Western Digital has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.540-1.690 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Western Digital Corporation will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 4th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. Western Digital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.77%.

Western Digital announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, May 13th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the data storage provider to buy up to 11.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on WDC shares. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $53.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Western Digital from $62.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Wedbush increased their price target on Western Digital from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Zacks Research upgraded Western Digital from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Benchmark upped their price objective on Western Digital from $58.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Western Digital has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.39.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Cynthia L. Tregillis sold 14,067 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.78, for a total transaction of $1,051,930.26. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 135,351 shares in the company, valued at $10,121,547.78. This trade represents a 9.41% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Irving Tan sold 8,621 shares of Western Digital stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.90, for a total transaction of $654,333.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 594,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,148,052.40. This trade represents a 1.43% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,361 shares of company stock worth $3,006,534 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Western Digital Profile



Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, and set top boxes; and flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications.

