HBK Investments L P Trims Stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV $BUD

HBK Investments L P reduced its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Free Report) by 21.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 412,652 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after selling 109,500 shares during the quarter. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV comprises approximately 0.7% of HBK Investments L P’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. HBK Investments L P’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $25,403,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.53% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several brokerages have weighed in on BUD. Wall Street Zen downgraded Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, May 18th. BNP Paribas raised Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $70.10 to $88.00 in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.50.
Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Trading Down 0.1%
BUD opened at $62.60 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $65.36 and its 200-day moving average is $64.73. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 52-week low of $45.94 and a 52-week high of $72.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.79.
Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The consumer goods maker reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.04. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a return on equity of 16.21% and a net margin of 12.16%.During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Profile
Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV produces, distributes, exports, markets, and sells beer and beverages. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV
- Overbought Stocks Explained: Should You Trade Them?
- Top 5 September Stock Picks: Market Tailwinds Drive New Momentum
- The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
- ACM Research: Why This Chinese Chip Stock Is Just Getting Started
- Why Invest in 5G? How to Invest in 5G Stocks
- Auto Tariffs Are Coming Down: 3 Stocks to Benefit Soon
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BUD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.