HBK Investments L P Trims Stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV $BUD

HBK Investments L P reduced its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Free Report) by 21.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 412,652 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after selling 109,500 shares during the quarter. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV comprises approximately 0.7% of HBK Investments L P’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. HBK Investments L P’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $25,403,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on BUD. Wall Street Zen downgraded Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, May 18th. BNP Paribas raised Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $70.10 to $88.00 in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.50.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Trading Down 0.1%

BUD opened at $62.60 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $65.36 and its 200-day moving average is $64.73. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 52-week low of $45.94 and a 52-week high of $72.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.79.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The consumer goods maker reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.04. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a return on equity of 16.21% and a net margin of 12.16%.During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Profile

(Free Report)

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV produces, distributes, exports, markets, and sells beer and beverages. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BUD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.