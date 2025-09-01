Vident Advisory LLC Acquires 1,053 Shares of Snap-On Incorporated $SNA

Vident Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Snap-On Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) by 17.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,253 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,053 shares during the period. Vident Advisory LLC’s holdings in Snap-On were worth $2,445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Choreo LLC boosted its position in shares of Snap-On by 78.3% during the first quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 7,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,432,000 after buying an additional 3,170 shares during the last quarter. Ethic Inc. lifted its stake in Snap-On by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 9,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,445 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A lifted its stake in Snap-On by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 15,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,339,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Snap-On during the 1st quarter valued at about $218,000. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in shares of Snap-On by 10.3% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 365,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,018,000 after acquiring an additional 34,080 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.88% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on shares of Snap-On from $390.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Wall Street Zen raised Snap-On from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Snap-On from $329.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $350.00 target price on shares of Snap-On in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Snap-On from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Snap-On currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $357.00.

Snap-On Trading Down 0.6%

NYSE:SNA opened at $325.14 on Monday. Snap-On Incorporated has a one year low of $268.90 and a one year high of $373.89. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $322.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $323.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 4.48 and a quick ratio of 3.42.

Snap-On (NYSE:SNA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $4.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.61 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Snap-On had a return on equity of 18.02% and a net margin of 20.98%.Snap-On’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.07 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Snap-On Incorporated will post 19.79 EPS for the current year.

Snap-On Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $2.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 19th. This represents a $8.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.6%. Snap-On’s payout ratio is 45.65%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Snap-On news, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.21, for a total value of $40,651.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 111,721 shares in the company, valued at $36,332,786.41. This represents a 0.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Karen L. Daniel sold 1,090 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.92, for a total transaction of $348,712.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 8,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,568,957.60. This trade represents a 11.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,988 shares of company stock valued at $9,331,916. 3.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Snap-On Profile

(Free Report)

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

