ImmuPharma (LON:IMM) Stock Price Up 30.6% – Here’s What Happened

ImmuPharma plc (LON:IMM – Get Free Report) was up 30.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 3.40 ($0.05) and last traded at GBX 3.05 ($0.04). Approximately 11,695,624 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 93% from the average daily volume of 6,062,417 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.34 ($0.03).
ImmuPharma Stock Up 26.9%
The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 2.65. The firm has a market capitalization of £12.33 million, a PE ratio of -493.67 and a beta of 1.53.
ImmuPharma (LON:IMM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported GBX (0.38) EPS for the quarter. ImmuPharma had a negative return on equity of 131.41% and a net margin of 3,519.56%. Equities research analysts forecast that ImmuPharma plc will post -339.0000022 EPS for the current year.
About ImmuPharma
ImmuPharma PLC (LSE AIM: IMM) is a specialty biopharmaceutical company that discovers and develops peptide-based therapeutics. The Company’s portfolio includes novel peptide therapeutics for autoimmune diseases and anti-infectives. The lead program, P140 (Lupuzor™), is a first-in class autophagy immunomodulator for the treatment of Lupus and preclinical analysis suggest therapeutic activity for many other autoimmune diseases that share the same autophagy mechanism of action.
