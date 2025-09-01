ImmuPharma (LON:IMM) Stock Price Up 30.6% – Here’s What Happened

ImmuPharma plc (LON:IMM – Get Free Report) was up 30.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 3.40 ($0.05) and last traded at GBX 3.05 ($0.04). Approximately 11,695,624 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 93% from the average daily volume of 6,062,417 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.34 ($0.03).

ImmuPharma Stock Up 26.9%

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 2.65. The firm has a market capitalization of £12.33 million, a PE ratio of -493.67 and a beta of 1.53.

Get ImmuPharma alerts:

ImmuPharma (LON:IMM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported GBX (0.38) EPS for the quarter. ImmuPharma had a negative return on equity of 131.41% and a net margin of 3,519.56%. Equities research analysts forecast that ImmuPharma plc will post -339.0000022 EPS for the current year.

About ImmuPharma

ImmuPharma PLC (LSE AIM: IMM) is a specialty biopharmaceutical company that discovers and develops peptide-based therapeutics. The Company’s portfolio includes novel peptide therapeutics for autoimmune diseases and anti-infectives. The lead program, P140 (Lupuzor™), is a first-in class autophagy immunomodulator for the treatment of Lupus and preclinical analysis suggest therapeutic activity for many other autoimmune diseases that share the same autophagy mechanism of action.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ImmuPharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ImmuPharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.