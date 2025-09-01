Nomura Holdings Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Extra Space Storage Inc $EXR

Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its position in Extra Space Storage Inc (NYSE:EXR – Free Report) by 67.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 21,206 shares during the quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $7,840,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EXR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 205.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,094,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $608,001,000 after buying an additional 2,755,265 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage in the first quarter valued at $257,917,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage in the fourth quarter valued at $107,453,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage in the fourth quarter valued at $74,984,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 18.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,056,384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $453,843,000 after buying an additional 480,642 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.11% of the company’s stock.

Extra Space Storage Trading Up 1.0%

Extra Space Storage stock opened at $143.73 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $144.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $146.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Extra Space Storage Inc has a 52 week low of $121.03 and a 52 week high of $184.87. The stock has a market cap of $30.51 billion, a PE ratio of 31.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.09.

Extra Space Storage Dividend Announcement

Extra Space Storage ( NYSE:EXR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $841.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $719.43 million. Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 29.51% and a return on equity of 6.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.06 EPS. Extra Space Storage has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.050-8.25 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Extra Space Storage Inc will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be issued a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.5%. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is 140.56%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on EXR shares. Citigroup dropped their price target on Extra Space Storage from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. BNP Paribas Exane initiated coverage on Extra Space Storage in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $156.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $146.00 price objective (down previously from $169.00) on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Benchmark dropped their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $61.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Extra Space Storage from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $153.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Extra Space Storage news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 7,500 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.35, for a total value of $1,127,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 27,260 shares in the company, valued at $4,098,541. The trade was a 21.58% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Extra Space Storage

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 3,714 self-storage stores in 42 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 2.6 million units and approximately 283.0 million square feet of rentable space operating under the Extra Space, Life Storage and Storage Express brands.

Further Reading

