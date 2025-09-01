First Manhattan CO. LLC. Sells 24,583 Shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited $CNQ

First Manhattan CO. LLC. lessened its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Free Report) (TSE:CNQ) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,395,152 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 24,583 shares during the quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. owned approximately 0.07% of Canadian Natural Resources worth $43,535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 29.1% in the first quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 43,968,120 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,354,219,000 after purchasing an additional 9,915,345 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 13.0% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 41,769,153 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,285,464,000 after purchasing an additional 4,805,451 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 4.8% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 33,100,240 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,018,469,000 after acquiring an additional 1,519,523 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 1.9% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 31,822,379 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $980,129,000 after acquiring an additional 603,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 86.6% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 24,262,707 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $746,675,000 after acquiring an additional 11,259,267 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. Finally, National Bankshares restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.00.

Canadian Natural Resources Price Performance

Shares of CNQ opened at $31.68 on Monday. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 52-week low of $24.65 and a 52-week high of $37.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.17 billion, a PE ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 1.03.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.07. Canadian Natural Resources had a return on equity of 19.67% and a net margin of 19.00%.The firm had revenue of $6.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Canadian Natural Resources Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.4269 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 19th. This represents a $1.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.4%. This is an increase from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.64%.

About Canadian Natural Resources

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).

