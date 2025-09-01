First Financial Bankshares Inc Makes New $5.67 Million Investment in Uber Technologies, Inc. $UBER

First Financial Bankshares Inc bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 77,831 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,671,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Uber Technologies by 155.9% during the first quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 366 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Noble Wealth Management PBC purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies during the first quarter worth $27,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the first quarter worth $27,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 305.1% in the first quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 397 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. 80.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of UBER opened at $93.80 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $195.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.98, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $92.21 and a 200-day moving average of $83.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.33 and a 52 week high of $97.71.

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.02. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 59.96% and a net margin of 26.68%.The business had revenue of $12.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

UBER has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $84.00 price target (down from $90.00) on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Friday, June 27th. Loop Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price target (up from $89.00) on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Citigroup raised their price objective on Uber Technologies from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Uber Technologies from $101.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Uber Technologies from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have issued a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.82.

In other Uber Technologies news, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 2,750 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $261,250.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 21,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,087,625. The trade was a 11.12% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 31,250 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.42, for a total value of $3,013,125.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 86,531 shares in the company, valued at $8,343,319.02. The trade was a 26.53% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 48,696 shares of company stock worth $4,632,774. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

