Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC Trims Stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF $JEPI

Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC trimmed its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 143,569 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,592 shares during the period. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $8,204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Solutions 4 Wealth Ltd increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Solutions 4 Wealth Ltd now owns 15,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $882,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. now owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 7,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. RoundAngle Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. RoundAngle Advisors LLC now owns 22,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,287,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LVZ Inc. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. LVZ Inc. now owns 7,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF stock opened at $57.15 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.93 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a fifty day moving average of $56.73 and a 200 day moving average of $56.37. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.94 and a fifty-two week high of $60.88.

About JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

