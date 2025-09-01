Ashton Thomas Securities LLC Sells 282 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. $PEP

Ashton Thomas Securities LLC lowered its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,958 shares of the company’s stock after selling 282 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. Elite Financial Inc. bought a new stake in PepsiCo in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. bought a new stake in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Sunbeam Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. Institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.
PepsiCo Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ PEP opened at $148.65 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $141.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $140.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The company has a market cap of $203.51 billion, a PE ratio of 27.08, a PEG ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.46. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $127.60 and a 52-week high of $179.73.
PepsiCo Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be paid a $1.4225 dividend. This represents a $5.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 5th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is 103.64%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $153.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $148.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $150.00 to $139.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $158.73.
PepsiCo Profile
PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.
