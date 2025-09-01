Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Johnson & Johnson $JNJ

Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 22.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,511 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,307 shares during the quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $6,718,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Elios Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1.5% in the first quarter. Elios Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Family Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 4.4% during the first quarter. Atlantic Family Wealth LLC now owns 1,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. MBA Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.2% during the first quarter. MBA Advisors LLC now owns 5,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $921,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.8% during the first quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nabity Jensen Investment Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.5% during the first quarter. Nabity Jensen Investment Management Inc now owns 4,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $767,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $177.10 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $426.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.40. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $140.68 and a 52 week high of $181.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $165.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $160.06.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $23.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.85 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 25.00% and a return on equity of 32.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.82 earnings per share. Johnson & Johnson has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.800-10.900 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 26th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 26th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.9%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.61%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

JNJ has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Erste Group Bank raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Leerink Partners cut shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $169.00 to $153.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.29.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

