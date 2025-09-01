One Wealth Capital Management LLC Grows Stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF $QUAL

One Wealth Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 12.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 40,548 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,499 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF accounts for about 3.7% of One Wealth Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. One Wealth Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $6,929,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of QUAL. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 84.2% during the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Dunhill Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 148.4% during the fourth quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. BankPlus Trust Department grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 58.4% during the first quarter. BankPlus Trust Department now owns 244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morse Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000.

QUAL opened at $188.90 on Monday. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a one year low of $148.34 and a one year high of $187.26. The stock has a market cap of $54.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.59 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $185.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $177.48.

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

