PepsiCo, Inc. $PEP Shares Bought by Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC

Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC raised its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 4.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 85,595 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,019 shares during the period. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $12,834,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PEP. Legacy Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 4.9% during the first quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC now owns 1,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 1.0% during the first quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 7,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Hoge Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 2.1% during the first quarter. Hoge Financial Services LLC now owns 3,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Members Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 1.3% during the first quarter. Members Trust Co now owns 5,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $891,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 3,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. 73.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP opened at $148.65 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $141.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $140.70. The company has a market cap of $203.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.08, a PEG ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $127.60 and a 52 week high of $179.73.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $22.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.28 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 57.81% and a net margin of 8.23%.PepsiCo’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.28 earnings per share. PepsiCo has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.038-8.038 EPS. Research analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be issued a $1.4225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 5th. This represents a $5.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.8%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is 103.64%.

PEP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Dbs Bank lowered PepsiCo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Bank of America lowered their price target on PepsiCo from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $153.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $132.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $158.73.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

