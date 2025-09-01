Fortinet, Inc. $FTNT Position Trimmed by PDT Partners LLC

PDT Partners LLC lessened its holdings in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 26.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,514 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 23,776 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $6,499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Saudi Central Bank bought a new position in shares of Fortinet during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fortinet by 703.1% during the 1st quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 257 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in Fortinet by 2,184.6% in the first quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 297 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ORG Partners LLC boosted its position in Fortinet by 47.5% in the first quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 348 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FTNT. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Monday, May 12th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Fortinet from $110.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Fortinet from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Erste Group Bank cut shares of Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded shares of Fortinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, twenty-five have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.40.

Insider Activity at Fortinet

In other Fortinet news, Director William H. Neukom purchased 335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $104.22 per share, with a total value of $34,913.70. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 301,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,419,307.62. The trade was a 0.11% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 476,596 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.48, for a total transaction of $46,935,174.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 9,730,560 shares in the company, valued at $958,265,548.80. This represents a 4.67% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fortinet Stock Performance

FTNT opened at $78.77 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $94.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.03. Fortinet, Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.12 and a 1-year high of $114.82. The company has a market cap of $60.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.38, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.13.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The software maker reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Fortinet had a net margin of 30.60% and a return on equity of 111.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fortinet Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

