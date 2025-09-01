Reviewing LZG International (OTCMKTS:LZGI) and Vivid Seats (NASDAQ:SEAT)

LZG International (OTCMKTS:LZGI – Get Free Report) and Vivid Seats (NASDAQ:SEAT – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for LZG International and Vivid Seats, as reported by MarketBeat.

Get LZG International alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LZG International 0 0 0 0 0.00 Vivid Seats 1 8 4 0 2.23

Vivid Seats has a consensus target price of $53.64, indicating a potential upside of 202.18%. Given Vivid Seats’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Vivid Seats is more favorable than LZG International.

Volatility & Risk

Profitability

LZG International has a beta of -2.35, meaning that its stock price is 335% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vivid Seats has a beta of 0.9, meaning that its stock price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares LZG International and Vivid Seats’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LZG International N/A N/A N/A Vivid Seats -20.35% 8.93% 1.77%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares LZG International and Vivid Seats”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LZG International N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Vivid Seats $775.59 million 0.24 $9.43 million N/A N/A

Vivid Seats has higher revenue and earnings than LZG International.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

39.9% of Vivid Seats shares are owned by institutional investors. 89.2% of Vivid Seats shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Vivid Seats beats LZG International on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About LZG International

(Get Free Report)

LZG International, Inc. operates as an artificial intelligence (AI) solutions company. The company offers AI solutions to empower the enterprise stars of tomorrow. Its technologies and advanced data services transform continuous learning, narrative reasoning, language models, and cloud and blockchain technologies into auditable, explainable, and easy to integrate AI solutions. The company was formerly known as LazyGrocer.Com, Inc. and changed its name to LZG International, Inc. in August 2009. LZG International, Inc. was incorporated in 2000 and is based in New York, New York. As of March 14, 2024, LZG International, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Genius Group Limited.

About Vivid Seats

(Get Free Report)

Vivid Seats Inc. operates an online ticket marketplace in the United States, Canada, and Japan. The company operates in two segments, Marketplace and Resale. The Marketplace segment acts as an intermediary between event ticket buyers and sellers; processes ticket sales on its website and mobile applications through its distribution partners; and sells tickets for sports, concerts, theater events, and other live events. This segment offers Skybox, a proprietary enterprise resource planning tool that helps ticket sellers manage ticket inventories, adjust pricing, and fulfill orders across multiple ticket resale marketplaces; and Vivid Picks daily fantasy sports that allows users to partake in contests by making picks from various sport and player matchups. The Resale segment acquires tickets to resell on secondary ticket marketplaces; and provides internal research and development support for Skybox and to deliver seller software and tools. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

Receive News & Ratings for LZG International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LZG International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.