Critical Survey: DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) versus Ashtead Group (OTCMKTS:ASHTY)

Ashtead Group (OTCMKTS:ASHTY – Get Free Report) and DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, risk, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Ashtead Group and DMC Global”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ashtead Group $10.79 billion 2.93 $1.51 billion $13.83 21.54 DMC Global $619.58 million 0.22 -$94.45 million ($8.64) -0.78

Dividends

Ashtead Group has higher revenue and earnings than DMC Global. DMC Global is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ashtead Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Ashtead Group pays an annual dividend of $5.62 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. DMC Global pays an annual dividend of $0.50 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.5%. Ashtead Group pays out 40.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. DMC Global pays out -5.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. DMC Global is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.8% of Ashtead Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 77.6% of DMC Global shares are held by institutional investors. 3.4% of DMC Global shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Ashtead Group has a beta of 1.73, meaning that its stock price is 73% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DMC Global has a beta of 1.41, meaning that its stock price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Ashtead Group and DMC Global, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ashtead Group 0 2 1 1 2.75 DMC Global 0 2 0 0 2.00

DMC Global has a consensus target price of $8.50, indicating a potential upside of 26.87%. Given DMC Global’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe DMC Global is more favorable than Ashtead Group.

Profitability

This table compares Ashtead Group and DMC Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ashtead Group 14.28% 21.32% 7.31% DMC Global -17.54% -1.27% -0.48%

Summary

Ashtead Group beats DMC Global on 12 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ashtead Group

Ashtead Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction, industrial, and general equipment rental business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It provides pumps, power generation, heating, cooling, scaffolding, traffic management, temporary flooring, trench shoring, and lifting services. The company offers its products and services for facilities maintenance and municipalities, such as office complexes, apartment complexes, government, hospitals, data centers, parks and recreation departments, schools and universities, shopping centers, pavement/kerb repairs, and golf course maintenance; construction of airports, highways and bridges, office buildings, data centers, schools and universities, shopping centers, residential, remodeling, manufacturing plants, and green energy plants; emergency response for fire, hurricanes, flooding, tornadoes, winter, storms, residential and health emergencies, alternative care facilities, points of distribution, and mobile testing facilities; and entertainment and special events, including national events, concerts, sporting events, film and telvision production, theme parks, festivals farmers' markets, local 5k runs, and cycle races. It operates 1,094 stores in the United States, 119 stores in Canada, and 185 stores in the United Kingdom under the Sunbelt Rentals brand. The company was founded in 1947 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

About DMC Global

DMC Global Inc. provides a suite of engineered products and various solutions for the construction, energy, industrial processing, and transportation markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Arcadia, DynaEnergetics, and NobelClad. The Arcadia segment manufactures, assembles, and sells architectural building products, including exterior and interior framing systems, curtain walls, windows, doors, and interior partitions; architectural components, architectural framing systems, entrance systems, and sun control products; sliding and glazing systems; and thermally broken steel, aluminum windows and doors, and wood doors and windows. It sells its products through a national in-house sales force for buildings, such as office towers, airports, hotels, education and athletic facilities, health care locations, government buildings, retail centers, mixed use, and multi-family residential buildings. The DynaEnergetics segment designs, manufactures, markets, and sells perforating systems, including initiation systems, shaped charges, detonating cords, gun hardware, and control panels; and perforating systems and associated hardware for the oil and gas industry. It sells its products through direct selling, distributors, and independent sales representatives. The NobelClad segment produces and sells explosion-welded clad metal plates for use in the construction of heavy, corrosion resistant pressure vessels, and heat exchangers for oil and gas, chemical and petrochemical, alternative energy, hydrometallurgy, aluminum production, shipbuilding, rail car manufacturing, power generation, and industrial refrigeration industries. It sells its products through direct sales personnel, program managers, and independent sales representatives. The company was formerly known as Dynamic Materials Corporation and changed its name to DMC Global Inc. in November 2016. DMC Global Inc. was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Broomfield, Colorado.

