Carter Bankshares (NASDAQ:CARE) vs. Freedom Financial (OTCMKTS:FDVA) Critical Contrast

Freedom Financial (OTCMKTS:FDVA – Get Free Report) and Carter Bankshares (NASDAQ:CARE – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Freedom Financial and Carter Bankshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Freedom Financial 6.54% 5.21% 0.40% Carter Bankshares 12.58% 7.68% 0.65%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Freedom Financial and Carter Bankshares, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Freedom Financial 0 0 0 0 0.00 Carter Bankshares 0 0 1 0 3.00

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Carter Bankshares has a consensus target price of $22.00, suggesting a potential upside of 13.05%. Given Carter Bankshares’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Carter Bankshares is more favorable than Freedom Financial.

41.5% of Carter Bankshares shares are held by institutional investors. 2.2% of Carter Bankshares shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Freedom Financial and Carter Bankshares”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Freedom Financial $66.41 million 1.28 $4.71 million $0.60 19.83 Carter Bankshares $139.20 million 3.17 $24.27 million $1.36 14.31

Carter Bankshares has higher revenue and earnings than Freedom Financial. Carter Bankshares is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Freedom Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Freedom Financial has a beta of 0.21, indicating that its share price is 79% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Carter Bankshares has a beta of 0.86, indicating that its share price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Carter Bankshares beats Freedom Financial on 13 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Freedom Financial

Freedom Financial Holdings, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for The Freedom Bank of Virginia that provides commercial banking, personal banking, and mortgage banking solutions. The company offers personal and business checking accounts, interest bearing business savings accounts, money market accounts, personal savings accounts, certificates of deposits, and IRAs, as well as insured cash sweep and certificate of deposit account registry services. It also provides business term, personal, and mortgage loans; commercial lines of credit; commercial real estate mortgage and small business lending services; home equity lines; and credit cards. In addition, the company offers treasury management, online and mobile banking, remote deposit capture, ACH, and wire transfer services; business valuation, bank-at-work, and merchant services; and prestige banking services. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Fairfax, Virginia.

About Carter Bankshares

Carter Bankshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Carter Bank & Trust that provides various banking products and services in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, retirement, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposits. The company also offers commercial loans comprising secured and unsecured loans; consumer loans, such as secured and unsecured loans for financing automobiles, home improvements, education, overdraft protection, and personal investments, as well as residential mortgages; real estate construction, acquisition, commercial, and industrial loans; home equity lines of credit; and credit cards, as well as originates and holds fixed and variable rate mortgage loans. In addition, it provides other banking services that include safe deposit boxes, direct deposit of payroll, and social security checks; online banking products, including online and mobile banking, online account opening, bill pay, e-statement, mobile deposit, digital wallet, and ATM services; title insurance and other financial institution-related products and services; and treasury and corporate cash management services. Carter Bankshares, Inc. was founded in 1974 and is headquartered in Martinsville, Virginia.

