First Manhattan CO. LLC. Sells 26,889 Shares of Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. $BAM

First Manhattan CO. LLC. trimmed its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM – Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,211,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 26,889 shares during the period. First Manhattan CO. LLC. owned approximately 0.07% of Brookfield Asset Management worth $58,667,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 36.6% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 29,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,428,000 after acquiring an additional 7,901 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 68,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,329,000 after acquiring an additional 6,200 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,204,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $832,833,000 after acquiring an additional 302,852 shares in the last quarter. Capital A Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management during the 4th quarter valued at $412,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management during the 4th quarter valued at $183,000. 68.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BAM opened at $60.25 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $59.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.27. Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. has a 1 year low of $39.19 and a 1 year high of $64.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.67 billion, a PE ratio of 40.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.44.

Brookfield Asset Management ( NYSE:BAM Get Free Report ) (TSE:BAM.A) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.01). Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 55.92% and a return on equity of 41.12%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be paid a $0.4375 dividend. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. Brookfield Asset Management’s payout ratio is 117.45%.

BAM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a report on Thursday, August 7th. TD Securities increased their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Royal Bank Of Canada assumed coverage on Brookfield Asset Management in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.33.

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. is a real estate investment firm specializing in alternative asset management services. Its renewable power and transition business includes the operates in the hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, and sustainable solution sector. The company's infrastructure business engages in the utilities, transport, midstream, and data infrastructure sectors.

