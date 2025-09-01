Contrasting Lombard Medical (OTCMKTS:EVARF) & Artivion (NYSE:AORT)

Artivion (NYSE:AORT – Get Free Report) and Lombard Medical (OTCMKTS:EVARF – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Artivion and Lombard Medical”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Artivion $388.54 million 5.33 -$13.36 million ($0.42) -104.45 Lombard Medical N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

Lombard Medical has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Artivion.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Artivion and Lombard Medical, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Artivion 0 1 5 1 3.00 Lombard Medical 0 0 0 0 0.00

Artivion currently has a consensus price target of $40.63, suggesting a potential downside of 7.37%. Given Lombard Medical’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Lombard Medical is more favorable than Artivion.

Profitability

This table compares Artivion and Lombard Medical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Artivion -4.43% 5.70% 2.29% Lombard Medical N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

86.4% of Artivion shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.1% of Artivion shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Artivion beats Lombard Medical on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Artivion

Artivion, Inc. manufactures, processes, and distributes medical devices and implantable human tissues worldwide. The company provides BioGlue, a polymer consisting of bovine blood protein and an agent for cross-linking proteins for cardiac, vascular, neurologic, and pulmonary procedures; cardiac preservation services; PhotoFix, a bovine pericardial patch; and aortic arch stent grafts including E-vita Open Plus and E-vita Open Neo. It offers E-xtra design engineering systems for the treatment of aortic vascular diseases; E-nside, an off-the-shelf stent graft for the treatment of thoraco-abdominal disease; E-vita THORACIC 3G for the endovascular treatment of thoracic aortic aneurysms; E-ventus BX, a balloon-expandable peripheral stent graft for the endovascular treatment of renal and pelvic arteries; E-liac to treat aneurysmal iliac arteries, and aneurysmal iliac side branches; and E-tegra, a stent graft system for the treatment of infrarenal abdominal aortic aneurysms. In addition, the company offers synthetic vascular grafts for use in open aortic and peripheral vascular surgical procedures; PerClot, an absorbable powdered hemostat for use in surgical procedures; cardiac laser therapy products for angina treatment; CryoVein femoral vein and CryoArtery femoral artery vascular preservation services; On-X prosthetic aortic and mitral heart valves and the On-X ascending aortic prosthesis; CarbonAid CO2 diffusion catheters and Chord-X ePTFE sutures for mitral chordal replacement; and ascyrus medical dissection stents, as well as pyrolytic carbon coating services to medical device manufacturers. It serves physicians, hospitals, and other healthcare facilities, as well as cardiac, vascular, thoracic, and general surgeons. The company was formerly known as CryoLife, Inc. and changed its name to Artivion, Inc. in January 2022. Artivion, Inc. was incorporated in 1984 and is headquartered in Kennesaw, Georgia.

About Lombard Medical

Lombard Medical, Inc., a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets endovascular stent-grafts for the repair of aortic aneurysms in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, and internationally. The company’s principal product is Aorfix, which is an endovascular stent-graft for the treatment of abdominal aortic aneurysms (AAAs) with angulation at the neck of the aneurysm of up to 90 degrees. Its products also include Altura endovascular stent graft system for the treatment of standard AAA anatomies; Aorflex delivery system for accurate placement of Aorfix in the abdominal aorta; and IntelliFlex LP delivery system that enhances the precision and control of Aorfix deployment and placement. Lombard Medical, Inc. sells its products directly through its direct sales force and distributors to state-or-government-owned hospitals. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Didcot, the United Kingdom.

