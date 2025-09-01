First Manhattan CO. LLC. Raises Position in LandBridge Company LLC $LB

First Manhattan CO. LLC. raised its stake in shares of LandBridge Company LLC (NYSE:LB – Free Report) by 3.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,798,207 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 84,701 shares during the quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC.’s holdings in LandBridge were worth $201,303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in LandBridge by 20.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 27,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,944,000 after purchasing an additional 4,554 shares during the period. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in LandBridge during the first quarter valued at approximately $353,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LandBridge in the first quarter worth approximately $810,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of LandBridge by 5,290.4% in the first quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,193,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,845,000 after buying an additional 1,171,142 shares during the period. Finally, HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LandBridge in the first quarter worth approximately $9,441,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price target on LandBridge from $80.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on LandBridge from $70.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on LandBridge from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Raymond James Financial reduced their price target on LandBridge from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Johnson Rice downgraded LandBridge from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, LandBridge has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.29.

LandBridge Stock Up 1.1%

Shares of NYSE:LB opened at $53.11 on Monday. LandBridge Company LLC has a 52-week low of $32.28 and a 52-week high of $87.60. The stock has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.92 and a beta of 0.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is $57.71 and its 200 day moving average is $66.78. The company has a quick ratio of 4.26, a current ratio of 4.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

LandBridge Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 4th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 4th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. LandBridge’s dividend payout ratio is 11.24%.

LandBridge Company Profile

LandBridge Company LLC owns and manages land and resources to support and enhance oil and natural gas development in the United States. It owns surface acres in and around the Delaware Basin in Texas and New Mexico. The company holds a portfolio of oil and gas royalties. It also sells brackish water and other surface composite materials.

