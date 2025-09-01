127,109 Shares in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF $VEA Acquired by Paloma Partners Management Co

Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 127,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,461,000. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up 0.8% of Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 175,393,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,387,299,000 after purchasing an additional 10,807,527 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 98,747,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,019,357,000 after purchasing an additional 660,028 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 60,371,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,068,678,000 after purchasing an additional 1,778,345 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 59,628,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,030,902,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthNavi Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 49,789,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,530,802,000 after purchasing an additional 362,543 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEA opened at $58.71 on Monday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $45.14 and a 1 year high of $59.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $168.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $57.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.34.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

