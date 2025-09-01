First Manhattan CO. LLC. Boosts Holdings in Cencora, Inc. $COR

First Manhattan CO. LLC. boosted its position in Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 276,478 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,695 shares during the period. First Manhattan CO. LLC.’s holdings in Cencora were worth $76,886,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Cencora by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Cencora by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 1,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Cencora by 57.0% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,598,000 after purchasing an additional 2,087 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cencora by 157.6% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cencora during the 1st quarter worth $200,000. 97.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on COR shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Cencora from $330.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Cencora from $314.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Cencora from $337.00 to $354.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley set a $330.00 price objective on shares of Cencora and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Cencora from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 30th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $311.25.

Insider Activity at Cencora

In related news, CEO Robert P. Mauch sold 4,968 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.11, for a total value of $1,461,138.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 42,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,455,852.61. This trade represents a 10.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Steven H. Collis sold 14,579 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.62, for a total transaction of $4,266,106.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman owned 311,913 shares in the company, valued at $91,271,982.06. The trade was a 4.47% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,125 shares of company stock worth $9,993,789 in the last 90 days. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cencora Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of COR stock opened at $291.51 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $293.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $282.41. Cencora, Inc. has a twelve month low of $218.65 and a twelve month high of $309.35. The company has a market capitalization of $56.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.99, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64.

Cencora (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $4.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $0.21. Cencora had a net margin of 0.60% and a return on equity of 267.36%. The firm had revenue of $80.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Cencora, Inc. will post 15.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cencora Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Cencora’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.63%.

Cencora Profile

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

