Evergreen Capital Management LLC Purchases 348 Shares of Cintas Corporation $CTAS

Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 9.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,893 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $800,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cintas by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,859,304 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,781,223,000 after buying an additional 491,307 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Cintas during the 1st quarter valued at $1,877,760,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Cintas by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,095,506 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $841,749,000 after purchasing an additional 28,469 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Cintas by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,655,835 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $667,919,000 after purchasing an additional 115,268 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its position in Cintas by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 2,818,147 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $514,875,000 after purchasing an additional 295,226 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CTAS opened at $210.03 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.63, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $219.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $212.93. Cintas Corporation has a twelve month low of $180.78 and a twelve month high of $229.24.

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The business services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.63 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 41.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.99 EPS. Cintas has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.710-4.85 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cintas Corporation will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. This is a positive change from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is 40.82%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CTAS shares. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of Cintas in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Cintas from $227.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Cintas from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Cintas from $233.00 to $257.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Cintas from $213.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cintas presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $224.54.

In other news, Director Ronald W. Tysoe sold 5,084 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.47, for a total value of $1,136,121.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 21,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,904,049.15. This trade represents a 18.81% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Martin Mucci bought 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $222.55 per share, with a total value of $267,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 2,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $583,303.55. This trade represents a 84.45% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 15.00% of the company’s stock.

Cintas Corporation engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

