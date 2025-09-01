GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. Buys 34,253 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF $SCHV

GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report) by 187.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 52,559 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,253 shares during the period. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 2,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Compass Planning Associates Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Compass Planning Associates Inc now owns 94,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,515,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Cubed Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 20,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SCHV opened at $28.75 on Monday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $23.08 and a 52-week high of $28.88. The company has a market capitalization of $13.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.08 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.09 and a 200-day moving average of $26.97.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.