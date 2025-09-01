84,787 Shares in Southwest Airlines Co. $LUV Purchased by Maverick Capital Ltd.

Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 84,787 shares of the airline’s stock, valued at approximately $2,847,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pandora Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Cheviot Value Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Quent Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 78.6% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,472 shares of the airline’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group raised its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 122.3% during the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 1,787 shares of the airline’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its stake in Southwest Airlines by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 2,161 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Southwest Airlines alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Southwest Airlines from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Southwest Airlines to a “moderate sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and six have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Southwest Airlines presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $33.06.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Sarah Feinberg purchased 1,500 shares of Southwest Airlines stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $30.01 per share, with a total value of $45,015.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 14,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $427,012.29. The trade was a 11.78% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gregg A. Saretsky purchased 3,345 shares of Southwest Airlines stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $30.03 per share, for a total transaction of $100,450.35. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 23,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $710,029.32. This trade represents a 16.48% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Southwest Airlines Stock Performance

NYSE:LUV opened at $32.94 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.91, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.25. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 1-year low of $23.82 and a 1-year high of $37.96.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The airline reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $7.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.30 billion. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 1.43% and a return on equity of 6.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

Southwest Airlines Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 3rd. Southwest Airlines’s payout ratio is 109.09%.

Southwest Airlines announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, July 23rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the airline to repurchase up to 9.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Southwest Airlines Company Profile

(Free Report)

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2023, the company operated a total fleet of 817 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LUV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.