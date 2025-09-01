First Financial Bankshares Inc Acquires 6,772 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. $AEP

First Financial Bankshares Inc increased its position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 621,355 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,772 shares during the period. American Electric Power accounts for about 1.5% of First Financial Bankshares Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. First Financial Bankshares Inc owned about 0.12% of American Electric Power worth $67,895,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AEP. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in American Electric Power by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 10,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $978,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in American Electric Power by 34.2% during the fourth quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after acquiring an additional 2,842 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in American Electric Power by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 12,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Bearing Point Capital LLC bought a new position in American Electric Power during the fourth quarter valued at $5,191,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,120,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,270,000 after buying an additional 1,105,317 shares during the period. 75.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AEP opened at $111.02 on Monday. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $89.91 and a 52 week high of $115.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $108.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.95. The company has a market capitalization of $59.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.23, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $5.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.85 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 11.55% and a net margin of 17.68%.The business’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. American Electric Power has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.570-6.770 EPS. Analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 8th will be given a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 8th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.4%. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is currently 54.39%.

In other American Electric Power news, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 8,058 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.74, for a total transaction of $819,820.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 10,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,045,276.76. The trade was a 43.96% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,173 shares of company stock worth $2,467,015. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank increased their price target on American Electric Power from $102.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on American Electric Power from $107.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Mizuho set a $116.00 price target on American Electric Power and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Guggenheim increased their price target on American Electric Power from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating and set a $122.00 price objective (up from $115.00) on shares of American Electric Power in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.29.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

