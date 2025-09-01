Capital Investment Counsel LLC Trims Holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF $DGRO

Capital Investment Counsel LLC cut its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 109,663 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,195 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $6,775,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DGRO. Dunhill Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 235.2% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Accredited Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 60.7% during the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at $30,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DGRO opened at $66.93 on Monday. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $54.09 and a 1-year high of $67.20. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $65.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.67. The company has a market capitalization of $33.68 billion, a PE ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 0.89.

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

