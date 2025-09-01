FJ Capital Management LLC Has $3.65 Million Position in Mr. Cooper Group Inc $COOP

FJ Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Mr. Cooper Group Inc (NASDAQ:COOP – Free Report) by 23.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 30,490 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,455 shares during the quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Mr. Cooper Group were worth $3,647,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Mr. Cooper Group in the first quarter worth about $1,684,000. Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Mr. Cooper Group by 9.6% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 23,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,865,000 after buying an additional 2,093 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new position in Mr. Cooper Group during the first quarter worth about $229,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Mr. Cooper Group by 13.9% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,057,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,438,000 after buying an additional 129,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Mr. Cooper Group during the fourth quarter worth about $394,000. 89.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Mr. Cooper Group from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Mr. Cooper Group from $143.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. UBS Group set a $176.00 target price on Mr. Cooper Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Mr. Cooper Group from $147.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.38.

Mr. Cooper Group Stock Performance

COOP opened at $188.53 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $12.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.57 and a beta of 0.97. Mr. Cooper Group Inc has a 52-week low of $84.15 and a 52-week high of $203.42. The business’s fifty day moving average is $167.73 and its 200-day moving average is $136.13.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.28 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $608.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $669.23 million. Mr. Cooper Group had a return on equity of 15.66% and a net margin of 25.38%.Mr. Cooper Group’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.10 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Mr. Cooper Group Inc will post 13.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Mr. Cooper Group news, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.72, for a total value of $5,241,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 663,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $115,872,032.64. This trade represents a 4.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

Mr. Cooper Group Company Profile

Mr. Cooper Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a non-bank servicer of residential mortgage loans in the United States. The company operates through Servicing and Originations segments. The Servicing segment performs activities on behalf of investors or owners of the underlying mortgages and mortgage servicing rights, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, modifying loans, performing collections, foreclosures, and the sale of real estate owned.

Featured Stories

