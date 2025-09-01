Netflix, Inc. $NFLX Shares Sold by Harris Associates L P

Harris Associates L P decreased its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 12.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,311 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 487 shares during the quarter. Harris Associates L P’s holdings in Netflix were worth $3,088,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 100.0% during the first quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 26 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the period. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Copia Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Netflix in the first quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Netflix by 4,500.0% in the fourth quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 46 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Netflix alerts:

Netflix Trading Down 1.9%

Shares of Netflix stock opened at $1,208.25 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $513.42 billion, a PE ratio of 51.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1,231.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,118.55. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $660.80 and a fifty-two week high of $1,341.15.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The Internet television network reported $7.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.07 by $0.12. Netflix had a return on equity of 42.50% and a net margin of 24.58%.The business had revenue of $11.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.04 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.88 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. Netflix has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 6.870-6.870 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on NFLX shares. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,500.00 target price (up from $1,400.00) on shares of Netflix in a report on Monday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Netflix from $1,230.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Netflix from $1,514.00 to $1,515.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Netflix from $1,200.00 to $1,425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,297.66.

Get Our Latest Analysis on NFLX

Insider Activity at Netflix

In other Netflix news, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 2,601 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,307.22, for a total value of $3,400,079.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 3,691 shares in the company, valued at $4,824,949.02. The trade was a 41.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Reed Hastings sold 22,765 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,162.46, for a total value of $26,463,401.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $458,009.24. The trade was a 98.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 93,629 shares of company stock worth $116,131,982 over the last quarter. 1.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Netflix

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.