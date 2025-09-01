Head to Head Review: MaxLinear (NASDAQ:MXL) vs. Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) and MaxLinear (NASDAQ:MXL – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Microchip Technology and MaxLinear”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Microchip Technology alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Microchip Technology $4.24 billion 8.28 -$500,000.00 ($0.34) -191.18 MaxLinear $360.53 million 3.80 -$245.20 million ($2.47) -6.36

Analyst Recommendations

Microchip Technology has higher revenue and earnings than MaxLinear. Microchip Technology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than MaxLinear, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Microchip Technology and MaxLinear, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Microchip Technology 0 6 13 1 2.75 MaxLinear 0 5 4 0 2.44

Microchip Technology currently has a consensus target price of $76.58, indicating a potential upside of 17.81%. MaxLinear has a consensus target price of $19.31, indicating a potential upside of 22.85%. Given MaxLinear’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe MaxLinear is more favorable than Microchip Technology.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

91.5% of Microchip Technology shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.8% of MaxLinear shares are held by institutional investors. 1.9% of Microchip Technology shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.8% of MaxLinear shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Microchip Technology has a beta of 1.56, meaning that its share price is 56% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MaxLinear has a beta of 1.76, meaning that its share price is 76% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Microchip Technology and MaxLinear’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Microchip Technology -3.50% 6.24% 2.66% MaxLinear -55.53% -18.16% -10.73%

Summary

Microchip Technology beats MaxLinear on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Microchip Technology

(Get Free Report)

Microchip Technology Incorporated engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit mixed-signal microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications. It also provides analog, interface, mixed signal, and timing products comprising power management, linear, mixed-signal, high-voltage, thermal management, discrete diodes, and metal oxide semiconductor field effect transistors (MOSFETS), radio frequency (RF), drivers, safety, security, timing, USB, Ethernet, wireless, and other interface products; field-programmable gate array (FPGA) products; and application development tools that enable system designers to program microcontroller, FPGA, and microprocessor products for specific applications. In addition, the company offers serial electrically erasable programmable read-only memory, serial flash memories, parallel flash memories, serial static random access memories, and serial electrically erasable random access memories for the production of very small footprint devices; and licenses its SuperFlash embedded flash and non-volatile memory technologies to foundries, integrated device manufacturers, and design partners for use in the manufacture of microcontroller products, gate array, RF, analog, and neuromorphic compute products that require embedded non-volatile memory, as well as provides engineering services. Further, it offers wafer foundry and assembly, and test subcontracting manufacturing services; and timing systems products, application specific integrated circuits, and aerospace products. The company was incorporated in 1989 and is headquartered in Chandler, Arizona.

About MaxLinear

(Get Free Report)

MaxLinear, Inc. provides communications systems-on-chip solutions worldwide. Its products integrate various portions of a high-speed communication system, including radio frequency, high-performance analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, security engines, data compression and networking layers, and power management. The company's products are used in various electronic devices, such as radio transceivers and modems for 4G/5G base-station and backhaul infrastructure; optical transceivers targeting hyperscale data centers; Wi-Fi and wireline routers for home networking; broadband modems compliant with data over cable service interface specifications, passive optical fiber standards, and digital subscriber line, as well as power management and interface products. It serves electronics distributors, module makers, original equipment manufacturers, and original design manufacturers through a direct sales force, third-party sales representatives, and a network of distributors. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.