25,349 Shares in Domino’s Pizza Inc $DPZ Acquired by Maverick Capital Ltd.

Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza Inc (NASDAQ:DPZ – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 25,349 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $11,647,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. owned about 0.07% of Domino’s Pizza at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alpine Bank Wealth Management acquired a new position in Domino’s Pizza in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in Domino’s Pizza in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new position in Domino’s Pizza in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Domino’s Pizza in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Domino’s Pizza in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. 94.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director James A. Goldman sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $451.49, for a total transaction of $451,490.00. Following the sale, the director owned 3,384 shares in the company, valued at $1,527,842.16. The trade was a 22.81% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on DPZ. Benchmark lifted their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $535.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $420.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $540.00 price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $564.00 to $574.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $510.00 to $514.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Domino’s Pizza currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $490.78.

Domino’s Pizza Stock Performance

Shares of DPZ opened at $458.30 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $15.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.61, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.09. Domino’s Pizza Inc has a 52-week low of $396.06 and a 52-week high of $500.55. The business’s fifty day moving average is $458.21 and its 200-day moving average is $464.44.

Domino’s Pizza (NASDAQ:DPZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 21st. The restaurant operator reported $3.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.93 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 15.09% and a net margin of 12.49%.The company’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.03 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Domino’s Pizza Inc will post 16.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Domino’s Pizza Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $1.74 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $6.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.5%. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is currently 40.42%.

Domino’s Pizza Profile

Domino’s Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino’s brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

