Capital Investment Counsel LLC Sells 3,275 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF $IJH

Capital Investment Counsel LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 197,821 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,275 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF makes up 1.9% of Capital Investment Counsel LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Capital Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $11,543,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IJH. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 77,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,840,000 after acquiring an additional 3,155 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $421,000. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1,534.5% during the 4th quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 3,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 3,376 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 283.2% in the 4th quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 106,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,660,000 after purchasing an additional 78,988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $93,537,000. 14.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $65.16 on Monday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $50.15 and a 52-week high of $68.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a fifty day moving average of $63.41 and a 200-day moving average of $60.53.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

