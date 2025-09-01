Durable Capital Partners LP Lowers Position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. $BFAM

Durable Capital Partners LP trimmed its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM – Free Report) by 56.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 568,078 shares of the company’s stock after selling 738,636 shares during the quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP owned 0.99% of Bright Horizons Family Solutions worth $72,169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BFAM. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 62.2% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 79.9% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Global Financial Private Client LLC boosted its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 244.2% during the 1st quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC now owns 327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. Finally, HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of BFAM opened at $117.97 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a PE ratio of 38.68 and a beta of 1.27. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a 1 year low of $103.75 and a 1 year high of $141.90.

Insider Activity

Bright Horizons Family Solutions ( NYSE:BFAM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.07. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a return on equity of 15.12% and a net margin of 6.34%.The business had revenue of $731.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $724.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.150-4.250 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Mary Ann Tocio sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.10, for a total transaction of $360,300.00. Following the sale, the director owned 18,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,189,783.30. This trade represents a 14.13% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Mary Lou Burke sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.99, for a total value of $128,990.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 28,449 shares in the company, valued at $3,669,636.51. This trade represents a 3.40% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,000 shares of company stock worth $611,850 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on BFAM. Jefferies Financial Group cut Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $146.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $106.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Bright Horizons Family Solutions currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.57.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Company Profile

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides early education and childcare, back-up care, educational advisory, and other workplace solutions services for employers and families in the United States, Puerto Rico, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Australia, and India. The company operates in three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

