394,760 Shares in Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. $BATRK Purchased by Irenic Capital Management LP

Irenic Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BATRK – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 394,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $15,794,000. Atlanta Braves accounts for 2.4% of Irenic Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BATRK. CWM LLC raised its stake in Atlanta Braves by 56.4% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its stake in Atlanta Braves by 44.8% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new position in Atlanta Braves during the first quarter worth about $60,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Atlanta Braves by 335.7% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new position in shares of Atlanta Braves in the first quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Atlanta Braves alerts:

Atlanta Braves Price Performance

Shares of Atlanta Braves stock opened at $44.98 on Monday. Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.46 and a 1 year high of $47.18. The firm has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of -128.51 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $45.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.92.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Atlanta Braves ( NASDAQ:BATRK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $312.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.36 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. will post -0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BATRK. Wall Street Zen raised Atlanta Braves from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Atlanta Braves from $52.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 20th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Atlanta Braves to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, June 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on BATRK

Insider Buying and Selling at Atlanta Braves

In other news, EVP Derek Gordon Schiller sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total transaction of $1,365,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 300,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,660,601.50. This trade represents a 9.08% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael P. Plant sold 69,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total value of $2,967,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 205,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,840,499. This represents a 25.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 211,605 shares of company stock valued at $9,214,527. Insiders own 11.43% of the company’s stock.

About Atlanta Braves

(Free Report)

Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc owns and operates the Atlanta Braves Major league baseball club. It also operates mixed-use development project, including retail, office, hotel, and entertainment projects. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Englewood, Colorado.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BATRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BATRK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Atlanta Braves Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlanta Braves and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.