Capital Investment Counsel LLC Has $3.45 Million Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF $SCHD

Capital Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 123,534 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,178 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $3,454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Cowa LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 121,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,407,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC now owns 12,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Clear Point Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Clear Point Advisors Inc. now owns 30,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,000 after buying an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. now owns 28,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,000 after buying an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 23,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,000 after buying an additional 424 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHD opened at $27.92 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.86. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a one year low of $23.87 and a one year high of $29.72. The firm has a market cap of $72.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.88.

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

