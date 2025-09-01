Durable Capital Partners LP Buys 255,434 Shares of VSE Corporation $VSEC

Durable Capital Partners LP increased its stake in shares of VSE Corporation (NASDAQ:VSEC – Free Report) by 41.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 865,017 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 255,434 shares during the quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP’s holdings in VSE were worth $103,793,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of VSE by 34.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,139 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,576,000 after purchasing an additional 3,350 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of VSE by 67.7% during the 1st quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 276,800 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,213,000 after purchasing an additional 111,765 shares during the last quarter. Broad Bay Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of VSE by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Broad Bay Capital Management LP now owns 314,364 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,721,000 after purchasing an additional 53,421 shares during the last quarter. Brant Point Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of VSE by 30.5% during the 1st quarter. Brant Point Investment Management LLC now owns 36,547 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,385,000 after purchasing an additional 8,547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Axiom Investors LLC DE bought a new position in shares of VSE during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $8,915,000. Institutional investors own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

Get VSE alerts:

VSE Price Performance

VSEC opened at $162.40 on Monday. VSE Corporation has a 12-month low of $80.60 and a 12-month high of $169.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $144.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $128.30. The company has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 145.00 and a beta of 1.37.

VSE Dividend Announcement

VSE ( NASDAQ:VSEC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The construction company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.28. VSE had a return on equity of 7.25% and a net margin of 1.94%.The business had revenue of $272.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. VSE has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that VSE Corporation will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 15th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. VSE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.71%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on VSEC. B. Riley upped their price objective on VSE from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on VSE from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on VSE from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, VSE presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $145.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on VSEC

VSE Profile

(Free Report)

VSE Corporation operates as a diversified aftermarket products and services company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Aviation and Fleet. The Aviation segment provides aftermarket parts supply and distribution; maintenance, repair, and overhaul services for components and engine accessories supporting commercial, business, and general aviation operators.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VSEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VSE Corporation (NASDAQ:VSEC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VSE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VSE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.