Durable Capital Partners LP Sells 2,009,151 Shares of Chewy $CHWY

Durable Capital Partners LP decreased its position in shares of Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Free Report) by 85.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 351,266 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,009,151 shares during the quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP owned about 0.08% of Chewy worth $11,420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Chewy by 150.2% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 788 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Banque Transatlantique SA bought a new position in Chewy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Chewy by 104.6% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 941 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Chewy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its stake in Chewy by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chewy

In other news, CAO William G. Billings sold 20,142 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.57, for a total value of $716,450.94. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 29,464 shares in the company, valued at $1,048,034.48. This trade represents a 40.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Argos Holdings Gp Llc sold 29,940,120 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.75, for a total transaction of $1,250,000,010.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,008,777 shares of company stock valued at $1,252,444,321 over the last ninety days. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Chewy Stock Down 1.1%

NYSE CHWY opened at $40.99 on Monday. Chewy has a 12-month low of $25.19 and a 12-month high of $48.62. The company has a market capitalization of $17.02 billion, a PE ratio of 46.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.55 and a beta of 1.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $39.06 and its 200-day moving average is $38.12.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 11th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. Chewy had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 35.04%. The company had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Chewy has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Chewy will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Chewy in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Citizens Jmp upgraded shares of Chewy to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 target price (up from $39.00) on shares of Chewy in a report on Thursday, June 12th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Chewy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Chewy in a report on Thursday, June 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.78.

Chewy Profile

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. It provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its retail websites and mobile applications.

