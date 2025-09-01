421,721 Shares in NextNav Inc. $NN Purchased by Troluce Capital Advisors LLC

Troluce Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextNav Inc. (NASDAQ:NN – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 421,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,132,000. NextNav makes up approximately 1.5% of Troluce Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Troluce Capital Advisors LLC owned 0.32% of NextNav as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of NextNav by 331.0% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,655 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of NextNav during the first quarter worth about $73,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NextNav by 100.0% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of NextNav by 1,754.6% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 10,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 9,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new position in shares of NextNav during the fourth quarter worth about $164,000. 79.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Mariam Sorond sold 69,853 shares of NextNav stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.38, for a total transaction of $1,004,486.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,480,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,289,661.90. This trade represents a 4.51% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 7.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NextNav Stock Down 0.7%

NN stock opened at $17.81 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 14.97, a current ratio of 14.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.42. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.32. The company has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.81 and a beta of 1.05. NextNav Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.75 and a twelve month high of $18.54.

NextNav (NASDAQ:NN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.16). NextNav had a negative net margin of 2,678.59% and a negative return on equity of 556.83%. The company had revenue of $1.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 million. Analysts anticipate that NextNav Inc. will post -0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Zacks Research upgraded NextNav to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.00.

NextNav Profile

NextNav Inc provides next generation positioning, navigation, and timing (PNT) solutions in the United States. It offers Pinnacle, a dedicated vertical positioning network to cover entire metropolitan areas including devices equipped with a barometric pressure sensor with the highest quality wide-area altitude service.

Featured Articles

