Capital Investment Counsel LLC Purchases 353 Shares of Bank of America Corporation $BAC

Capital Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 353 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $302,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vega Investment Solutions bought a new stake in Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Spurstone Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Cloud Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Bank of America during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BAC opened at $50.76 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $375.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.84, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.34. Bank of America Corporation has a one year low of $33.06 and a one year high of $50.92.

Bank of America Increases Dividend

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.03. The business had revenue of ($22,273.00) million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.79 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 10.25% and a net margin of 14.81%.Bank of America’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Bank of America Corporation will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Investors of record on Friday, September 5th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 5th. This is a positive change from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.2%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.41%.

Bank of America declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, July 23rd that permits the company to repurchase $40.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 11.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BAC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen cut Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Citigroup upped their target price on Bank of America from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $53.00 price objective on Bank of America and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 30th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Bank of America from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.13.

Insider Activity at Bank of America

In related news, insider James P. Demare sold 148,391 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.57, for a total value of $6,762,177.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 223,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,180,656.99. This represents a 39.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

