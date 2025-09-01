1248 Management LLC Sells 9,269 Shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF $KRE

1248 Management LLC cut its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Free Report) by 25.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,809 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,269 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF accounts for about 0.9% of 1248 Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. 1248 Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF were worth $1,581,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SouthState Corp bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 80.1% during the 1st quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 744 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Price Performance

KRE opened at $65.51 on Monday. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.06 and a fifty-two week high of $70.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $61.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.39.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Company Profile

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

