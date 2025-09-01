Rivian Automotive, Inc. $RIVN Stock Holdings Trimmed by 1248 Management LLC

1248 Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Free Report) by 20.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,940 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock after selling 5,235 shares during the period. 1248 Management LLC’s holdings in Rivian Automotive were worth $261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RIVN. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in Rivian Automotive by 28.0% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 17,685 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 3,864 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Rivian Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Rivian Automotive by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 80,207 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after acquiring an additional 3,556 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Rivian Automotive by 68.5% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,238,696 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $96,275,000 after buying an additional 2,941,928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Triumph Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Rivian Automotive by 55.8% in the 4th quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 57,684 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $767,000 after buying an additional 20,651 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.25% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rivian Automotive

In other news, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 7,247 shares of Rivian Automotive stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.28, for a total transaction of $88,993.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 789,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,694,384.60. The trade was a 0.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.16% of the company’s stock.

Rivian Automotive Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of Rivian Automotive stock opened at $13.57 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.98 and its 200-day moving average is $12.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.47 billion, a PE ratio of -4.20 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Rivian Automotive, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.50 and a 12-month high of $17.15.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($0.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Rivian Automotive had a negative return on equity of 58.07% and a negative net margin of 68.06%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.46) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Rivian Automotive, Inc. will post -3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Guggenheim downgraded Rivian Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Rivian Automotive from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Rivian Automotive from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Rivian Automotive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eighteen have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.69.

Rivian Automotive Profile

Rivian Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers consumer vehicles, including a two-row, five-passenger pickup truck under the R1T brand, a three-row, seven-passenger sport utility vehicle under the R1S name.

